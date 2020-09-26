Lions downgrade CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) to out

Getty Images

The Lions will need reinforcements against the air raid.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game at Arizona.

Trufant had been listed as doubtful. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, and he was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

The eighth-year veteran, in his first season with the Lions, started Week One against the Bears. He missed the Week Two loss to the Packers, due to the hamstring injury.

Implicit in the downgrade of Trufant is that receiver Kenny Golladay is making the trip to Arizona, and that he remains available to play in Sunday’s game. He’s officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss both of the first two games of the year.