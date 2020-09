Getty Images

The Texans announced that inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi did not travel with the team to Pittsburgh.

Kalambayi, who has a strained hamstring, will be inactive for the second consecutive week.

He played 16 special teams snaps in the season opener against the Chiefs.

The Texans listed Kalambayi as questionable.

Receiver Kenny Stills (illness) and running back Duke Johnson (ankle) also are questionable, but both made the trip to Pittsburgh.