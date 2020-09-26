Texans promote C.J. Prosise to active roster

Getty Images

With running back Duke Johnson again questionable for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, veteran running back C.J. Prosise will be playing again for the Texans.

The Texans have elevated Prosise from the practice squad. He played last week against the Ravens, with three offensive snaps and five special-teams plays. Duke Johnson was inactive in Week Two.

A third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016, injuries limited Prosise to 25 games in four seasons in Seattle.

David Johnson and Buddy Howell are the other running backs on the Houston roster.

The Texans have started 0-2, in large part because they’ve played the two best teams in the league (Kansas City and Baltimore) right out of the gates. Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh won’t much much easier.