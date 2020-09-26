Vikings elevate two defensive backs from practice squad

Getty Images

With two cornerbacks out for Sunday’s game against the Titans and another questionable to play, the Vikings have promoted a pair of defensive backs from the practice squad.

Getting the bump to a full game check for Sunday are cornerback Mark Fields II and veteran safety George Iloka (pictured).

The Vikings won’t have cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) or cornerback Cameron Dantzler (rib) for Sunday’s game. Cornerback Kris Boyd is questionable with a hamstring injury.

The 0-2 Vikings have looked bad on both sides of the ball this season, losing by nine at home to the Packers in Week One and by 17 at Indianapolis in Week Two.

After Sunday’s game against the 2-0 Titans, the Vikings travel to Houston to face the Texans and then to Seattle for a seemingly-annual game against the Seahawks. In other words, 0-5 is potentially looming.