With WR Davante Adams injured, Packers promote Darrius Shepherd

Packers receiver Davante Adams is officially doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Saints, with a hamstring injury. Although he wasn’t downgraded to out (which means, as the team has confirmed, he made the trip to New Orleans), the Packers have promoted a receiver from the practice squad.

Darrius Shepherd joins the roster for Sunday night’s game against the Saints.

Joining Shepherd in making the climb from the practice squad are tight end John Lovett and defensive lineman Billy Winn.

The other Packers receivers are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, and Malik Taylor. Last week, running back Aaron Jones added 68 receiving yards to a 168-yard rushing performance.