49ers go up 6-0 after Giants fumble

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are missing a lot of players in Sunday’s game against the Giants, but that hasn’t stopped them from jumping out to an early lead over the Giants.

Quarterback Nick Mullens led the team to a field goal on their first possession of the game and got a chance to add to the lead thanks to a mistake by the Giants. Daniel Jones tried to toss the ball to Evan Engram on a sweep, but the toss was a bit too far behind the tight end and defensive end Dion Jordan recovered the ball on the Giants’ 42-yard-line.

Mullens had a touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon taken off the board due to an illegal hands to the face penalty on guard Daniel Brunskill and Jordan Reed couldn’t stay inbounds on a throw to the end zone on the next play.

Reed hurt his ankle while trying to make the catch and needed medical attention after the play. The injury comes a week after the 49ers were upset about the condition of the MetLife Stadium turf during their win over the Jets.

The NFL and NFLPA oversaw a review of the playing surface this week and the field was reapproved for use. Giants safety Jabrill Peppers also suffered an ankle injury and his return is considered questionable.

UPDATE 1:51 p.m. ET: Reed returned to the game in the second quarter.