49ers score twice to stretch lead to 16-6 before half

Getty Images

The 49ers made up for what they’re lacking in quality on offense with quantity during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

They ran 43 offensive plays and held onto the ball for 22:26 over the first 30 minutes of action. The last 12 of those plays came on their final possession of the half and running back Jerick McKinnon capped it was a 10-yard touchdown run that made the score 13-6.

The 49ers would have been happy to go to the break with that score, but linebacker Fred Warner picked off Daniel Jones on the second play of the ensuing Giants drive. A pass to McKinnon got the 49ers inside the 10-yard-line, but they eventually settled for Robbie Gould‘s third field goal and a 16-6 lead.

It’s a half that has to feel good for a 49ers team that is missing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle among many others. Nick Mullens was 14-of-24 for 187 yards and tight end Ross Dwelley stepped up with four catches for 49 yards. Jordan Reed returned briefly after hurting his ankle, but left again so Dwelley may remain central to the offensive plans.

The interception was Jones’ second turnover of the half and the Giants never got going offensively as they play without Saquon Barkley after he tore his ACL last week.