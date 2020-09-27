Adam Gase: Job security something I can’t worry about

Getty Images

The Jets lost 36-7 to the Colts on Sunday to fall to 0-3 while being outscored by 57 points on the season.

Those three losses mean that they’ve had 10 double digit losses in 19 games with Adam Gase as their head coach. That’s a big reason why Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported on Sunday morning that Gase is on increasingly thin ice with the Jets.

After Sunday’s loss, Gase was asked if he’s thinking about his job security.

“I’m gonna do what I always do, come back to work tomorrow and try to get things fixed,” Gase said. “It’s something I can’t worry about. I’ve gotta focus on getting our guys ready.”

The Jets play the Broncos on Thursday night, which would give them an extended break before facing the Cardinals in Week Five. With defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on hand, the Jets have someone with head coaching experience if they do decide to make a change at that or any other point this season.