Allen Lazard puts the Packers back on top

With both the top receivers absent from tonight’s game, somebody else is going to have to make plays in the passing game.

The Packers seem utterly comfortable letting Allen Lazard do just that.

Aaron Rodgers just hit the third-year wideout with a 48-yard bomb, and then a touchdown two plays later to give the Packers a 13-7 lead on the Saints.

With Davante Adams out tonight with a hamstring strain, the Packers lack pedigreed talent at the position. Lazard was signed off the Jaguars practice squad in 2018, and had 35 catches last season, but the former undrafted free agent from Iowa State has consistently made plays.

While many wanted the Packers to use high picks on receiving help this offseason (likely including Rodgers), Lazard has shown he can make plays.