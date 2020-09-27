Alvin Kamara continues hot start to season

Getty Images

The Saints haven’t been as sharp as we’re used to seeing on offense this year.

But Alvin Kamara has been as good as ever.

The Saints running back got his team out to an early 7-3 lead over the Packers, with an 11-yard touchdown catch from Drew Brees.

It was Kamara’s fifth touchdown of the season, the kind of return they wanted to see after giving him a lucrative contract extension. He only scored six times last year, as he struggled through some injuries.

In the absence of injured wide receiver Michael Thomas, Kamara’s going to have to carry a greater burden, and so far this year he has.