Apparent Nick Foles touchdown overturned on review

Getty Images

It looked like Nick Foles was going to make a dramatic appearance off the bench.

But the result was the same as Mitch Trubisky.

A play which was originally ruled a touchdown for Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson was overturned, after officials deemed Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard came down with an interception.

It was a deflating moment for the Bears, who got what appeared to be a bit of a spark from Foles replacing Trubisky.

Trubisky was 13-of-22 for 128 yards, with a touchdown and an interception when he was benched.

The Falcons are holding a 26-10 lead in the third quarter.