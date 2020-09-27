Bears coaches to huddle on quarterback decision tonight

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy made a quarterback change on Sunday based on a gut feeling. His next move will be more deliberate.

Nagy spoke to PFT by phone after Sunday’s come-from-way-behind win over the Falcons, and he addressed among other things the decision to remove starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky for backup Nick Foles.

“Sometime, you have to go with your gut,” Nagy said, explaining that the decision came in the moment, based on the fact that the offense under Trubisky was struggling on third down and in the red zone. “It’s a feel you get as things go on.”

He said that he explained the move to Trubisky as tactical. “None of it is personal,” Nagy said he told Trubisky. “It’s all task-related.”

Nagy said that when the team returns to Chicago later tonight, he’ll huddle with the offensive coaches “to figure out where they are moving forward.”

He said they need to make a decision quickly, because they need to focus immediately on their next opponent, the Colts.

“We’ve just got to make a good decision,” Nagy said, emphasizing that “you have to take emotion out of [it].”

“If it’s Mitch, you roll,” Nagy said. “If it’s Nick, you roll. I don’t want it to be back and forth.”

More specifically, Nagy said he doesn’t want to do again what he did today. Even if what he did today worked.

The fact that Nagy doesn’t want to repeat what he did today suggests that the arrow may be pointing toward Foles. “Nick’s strength is his experience,” Nagy said. “Mitch’s strength is that he’s growing.”

To avoid further growing pains that could result in Foles entering the game to save the day, Foles may be the answer.

However it goes, the Bears have three win in three games. Those victories are money in the bank, and the Bears are moving in the right direction, even if they currently don’t know which direction the quarterback decision will go.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Bears coaches to huddle on quarterback decision tonight

  1. The whole world can see that trubisky is not the answer, how can they not see it? Start foles and ride with him. Trubisky is not a franchise quarterback so stop wasting your time.

  2. “Mitch’s strength is that he’s growing.”

    ————————

    Actually Mitch’s only strength is his draft position.

  3. Easy decision to make. Foles.

    First Qb in History to score 5 TDs for only 20 points. Bears shouldve won by 17.

  4. The closest to the situation I can remember is when the Cardinals benched John Skelton despite being up 10-0 against the Falcons at the time.

    I think you have to give Trubisky another start. He came back in Week 1 against the Lions and with the way the Falcons were playing maybe he would have come back today. It’s not like Foles was hitting that many incredible passes anyway.

    But if you thought he won the job in camp, and he did at least an okay job the first two games it is unfair to bench him.

    Matt Nagy knows that a win here and a win there could be the deciding factor as to whether or not he is the coach of this team in 2021. You’re only going to make the decision for the Bears brass that much easier if you go to Nick Foles, he doesn’t perform well, and you go back to Trubisky.

  6. What’s there to huddle about?

    ” It’s not like Foles was hitting that many incredible passes anyway.”

    Bruh he threw 3 TD’s in one quarter

  9. It’s unbelievable that after Foles led an epic comeback, there are still Mitch apologists here. Yall are almost as bad as the Wentz cultists.

  10. “Bruh he threw 3 TD’s in one quarter”

    Bruh, he completed half of his passes while the defense was in a prevent.

  11. This is PR talk. It’s Nick Foles, but Nagy wants to tell Mitch directly before telling the media.

    The whole team actually loves Mitch believe it or not, and the locker room culture has been fantastic since Nagy took over in 2018 even during last season’s struggles. Now if Foles can execute Nagy’s offense as it’s meant to be run, people will see how great of a head coach he really is.

  12. how is this even a discussion. Trubisky struggles while Nick is in complete command of the offense. How could you bench him after he saved the game like that

  13. It’s Foles….the only question I have is well some team trade for him since so many quarterback situations are messed from the Giants, Washington, Broncos and Jets

  15. It doesn’t matter what your name is, get drafted by the Bears to play QB and you are doomed to mediocrity. Unless you are the punky QB, McMahon..

  16. @bobcobb301

    Pretty stats are for losers. Who cares what his completion percentage is? He scored 3 TDs on that “prevent” defense. The objective is to win the game and he won it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.