Bears-Falcons game is on, after more testing and contact tracing

Getty Images

The first players to land on the COVID-19/reserve list during the regular season won’t derail an NFL game.

NFL Media reports that Sunday’s NFL game between the Bears and Falcons will proceed as scheduled.

After contact tracing and further testing, all Falcons players and personnel have been cleared for the game, with no positives being generated from the testing that was conducted on Saturday (and hopefully no false negatives).

The Falcons still won’t have first-round cornerback A.J. Terrell available for Sunday’s game, making them the first team to not have a player available because of the virus.

This glitch underscores the fact that the NFL otherwise has handled the situation extremely well, with the biggest problem arising from the tug-o-war between the league office and coaches for not wearing face coverings on the sideline, and the investigation regarding whether the Raiders allowed someone into the locker room on Monday night who wasn’t supposed to be there.