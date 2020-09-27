Bears believe Tarik Cohen tore his ACL

Getty Images

The Bears pulled off their second big comeback win of the season on Sunday, but any future attempts may have to come without the help of running back Tarik Cohen.

Cohen left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. There were multiple reports that the team fears he tore his ACL during the 30-26 victory and head coach Matt Nagy confirmed them at his press conference.

“It looks like he did end up tearing his ACL,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “That’ll be a big blow to us.”

Cohen had three catches for 20 yards and two carries for 20 yards on Sunday. He recently signed a three-year extension with the team and won’t be playing again until he’s in the first year of that pact if the initial diagnosis holds up.