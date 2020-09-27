Bengals scratch John Ross

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Ross has battled injuries throughout his career, but he wasn’t on the Bengals injury report this week.

That didn’t earn him a spot in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, however. The Bengals left Ross on their inactive list when they turned it in 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Ross played 84 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in their opening loss to the Chargers, but was down to 30 percent against the Browns in Week Two. He has two catches for 17 yards.

Auden Tate is active after sitting out Week Two. Tate’s agent complained about how the team has been using his client this week.

Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green, Tee Higgins, Mike Thomas, and Alex Erickson round out Sunday’s receiving crew for Cincinnati.