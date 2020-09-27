Bill O’Brien: I don’t think anybody is panicking

Getty Images

The Texans took a 21-17 lead into halftime of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but they wouldn’t put any point on the board over the final 15 minutes.

That meant the 11 points the Steelers scored were enough for them to win the game and move to 3-0 on the season. The Texans are 0-3, which is a worrisome place to be when you’re trying to return to the playoffs for the third straight season.

Worry is different than panic and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said after Sunday’s loss that he doesn’t think anyone with the team has pressed that button.

“I don’t think so. We have a really veteran team,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t think anybody is panicking. 0-3 isn’t where we want to be. Urgency. There’s no panic. We’ve got to get over the hump here.”

Opening with the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers didn’t do the Texans any favors, but it did show that the team is clearly a cut below the expected contenders in the AFC. They’ll get a chance to start working on putting themselves in position for another shot at those kinds of teams when they face the 0-3 Vikings next week.