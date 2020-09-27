Bills blow 28-3 second-half lead but score with 15 seconds left to win 35-32

Getty Images

The Bills were on their way to a rout. Then, a controversial call on the Bills swung things in the Rams’ favor.

Finally, a controversial call on the Rams allowed the Bills to pull out a victory.

Buffalo, which gave up a 28-3 lead, scored with 15 seconds remaining to beat the Rams 35-32.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw incomplete on fourth down at the Rams 13. But Rams cornerback Darious Williams was called for defensive pass interference on Gabriel Davis. On the next play, Allen hit Tyler Kroft for a 3-yard score. It was Kroft’s second touchdown of the day.

The Rams, who held on in Week One on a controversial offensive pass interference penalty on the Cowboys late in the game, lost to the Bills on a controversial defensive pass interference penalty. The Rams had scored 29 points in a row to take a 32-28 lead with 4:30 left.

FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira agreed with the DPI on Williams but disagreed with the first controversial call.

In the third quarter, with the Bills leading 28-10, Kroft was called for offensive pass interference. But he clearly caught a pass from Allen before Rams defensive back John Johnson III wrestled it away on the ground. Officials somehow saw it as an interception.

Rather than a penalty on the Bills, the Rams took over at their own 41.

Allen, who now has seven fourth-quarter comebacks, completed 24 of 33 passes for 311 yards, four touchdowns and the controversial interception. He proved he is not “trash” as Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey called him before Allen’s rookie year.

But Allen was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after a strip-sack by Aaron Donald that the Rams recovered. He also received a facemask penalty while trying to avoid the sack of Justin Hollins on final drive.

The Bills overcome all those mistakes.

Darrell Henderson, who had 234 career rushing yards, had 20 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Rams. Cooper Kupp caught nine passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Jared Goff was 23-of-32 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.