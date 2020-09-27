Bills dominate Rams in first half, taking 21-3 lead into locker room

Getty Images

The Bills gained only 1 yard on their first possession, going three-and-out. The Rams have had a hard time stopping them since.

Buffalo leads the Rams 21-3 at halftime in a battle of unbeatens.

The Bills have had three plays of 20-plus yards with Josh Allen hitting Gabriel Davis for passes of 39 and 21 yards and throwing another to Cole Beasley for 29 yards. Beasley’s catch set up a late second-quarter touchdown to pad the Bills’ lead.

Tyler Kroft caught a 3-yard pass from Allen with 38 seconds remaining in the half.

Lee Smith got the Bills on the scoreboard with a 1-yard catch from Allen on a fourth-down play in the first quarter. Allen had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Bills have 199 yards with Allen going 10-for-14 for 128 yards and the two touchdowns. Davis has four catches for 81 yards, and Devin Singletary has eight carries for 38 yards.

Rams safety Jordan Fuller is questionable to return with shoulder injury.