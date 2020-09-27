Bills lead Rams 7-0 after first quarter

Getty Images

The third time (on fourth down) was the charm.

The Bills got in the end zone three times after reaching the 1-yard line, but two catches by Stefon Diggs didn’t count. The first was overturned on reply, with the ball hitting the ground simultaneously as Diggs secured it, and the second negated by offsetting penalties.

Devin Singletary, who got the Bills to the 1-yard line on a 13-yard run, was stopped short of the goal line after taking the direct snap on third down.

On fourth down, Josh Allen found tight end Lee Smith for the score.

The Bills have a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Rams moved the ball 53 yard on their first drive, but Jared Goff took back-to-back sacks, losing 10 yards. Rookie kicker Samuel Sloman missed a 53-yard field goal wide left.

Goff is 5-for-5 for 64 yards.