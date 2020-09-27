Brandon Aiyuk’s first NFL TD puts 49ers up 23-9

Getty Images

The 49ers drafted Brandon Aiyuk in the first round to bolster their wide receiver corps and he also gave the running game a shot in the arm against the Giants on Sunday.

Aiyuk ran 19 yards into the end zone to cap the 49ers’ first possession of the second half. The touchdown was the first of Aiyuk’s professional career and he did a lot of work to set it up.

He caught three passes from Nick Mullens for 39 yards to help the 49ers move quickly down the field after a Graham Gano field goal cut their lead to a touchdown. Aiyuk has two other carries for 13 yards.

The 49ers lead 23-9 with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter.