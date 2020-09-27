Braxton Berrios, Jack Doyle active for Jets-Colts matchup

Getty Images

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios was an unwelcome late addition to the Jets injury report this week, but his hamstring won’t keep him from playing in Indianapolis.

Berrios is active after being listed as questionable. The same is true of center Connor McGovern, although it remains to be seen how much either man will play on Sunday afternoon.

Tight end Jack Doyle is active for the home team. He missed last Sunday with knee and ankle injuries that caused him to be listed as questionable this week.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, quarterback Jacob Eason, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon are inactive for the Colts.

Quarterbacks Joe Flacco and James Morgan are the only Jets inactives who weren’t ruled out on Friday. Right tackle George Fant, wide receiver Jamison Crowder, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, safety Ashtyn Davis, and cornerback Quincy Wilson make up the rest of the list.