Browns above .500 for first time since 2014

Getty Images

The Browns scored 17 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come from behind against the Washington Football Team and win for the second straight week.

The victory also bumped their record up to 2-1 on the season, which represents a significant achievement for the team. They were last above .500 when they had a 7-6 record late in the 2014 season and had played 90 straight weeks without a winning record.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns in the 34-20 win and shared his thoughts on crossing that line for the first time in his pro career.

“First and foremost, this is a football town,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “They deserve to have a great franchise and a great team, but we are worried about right now. Like I said before the season started, it is about building that culture, bringing the right guys in and pushing this thing in the right direction, which is what we have been doing and we are trying to do. We have to build on this momentum and keep going one game at a time.”

The Giants now have the league’s longest streak without a winning record. It’s been 55 weeks for them and it will be at least 58 before the 0-3 team has a chance to bring theirs to an end.