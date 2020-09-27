Browns take advantage of Washington turnovers for win

Getty Images

Washington lost a game, their prized rookie, and the ball — often.

Cleveland cruised to a 34-20 win over the Football Team, on a day filled with land mines Washington couldn’t resist stepping on.

Rookie defensive end Chase Young left the game early with a groin injury, a deep concern for a team that’s going to have to win with defense this season.

The second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft missed time during camp with a hip flexor problem, and they tried to manage his workload then because he’s such a long-term investment.

Haskins turned the ball over four times by himself, three interceptions and a fourth-quarter fumble, giving his team no opportunity to win. It was a regression for the second year quarterback, who hadn’t thrown an interception in his first two starts. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson also fumbled for Washington.

The Browns merely had to accept the gifts, as they improved to 2-1.

Running back Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t have to do much else. Mayfield finished 16-of-23 for 156 yards and two touchdown passes.