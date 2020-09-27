Browns up 17-7 at half over reeling Washington

Getty Images

Washington didn’t need any more bad news, after rookie defensive end Chase Young was lost for the game with a groin injury.

On the field though, it continued to get worse.

The Browns have taken a 17-7 halftime lead, after a series of unfortunate events hit Washington.

The Browns turned a pair of Dwayne Haskins interceptions into touchdowns, and Washington also gave up a harmless fumble just before the half.

Their margin of error this year was thin anyway, but they can’t turn the ball over three times in a half and have a chance against anyone.

The Browns are playing cleanly, with Nick Chubb running for 53 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and Baker Mayfield passing for 101 yards and a touchdown to Kareem Hunt.