Buccaneers improve to 2-1, beat winless Broncos

Tom Brady had his best game yet in a Buccaneers uniform as Tampa Bay took an early lead in Denver today and never looked back.

Brady completed 25 of 38 passes for 297 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Bucs went up 23-3 in the second quarter and ultimately won 28-10.

Rob Gronkowski also had his best game as a Buccaneer, catching six of the seven passes Brady threw him for 48 yards. Mike Evans caught just two passes for two yards, but both catches were one-yard touchdowns.

The Broncos were playing without injured starting quarterback Drew Lock, and the offense missed him. Jeff Driskel completed just 17 of 30 passes for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception before he was benched in favor of Brett Rypien, who went 8-for-9 for 53 yards.

At 0-3 and plagued by injuries, the Broncos are going nowhere this season. At 2-1, the Buccaneers are in good shape exiting September.