Chargers expect Tyrod Taylor to miss at least one more game

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last week’s game against the Chiefs, will miss today’s game against the Panthers, and is expected to miss next week’s game against the Buccaneers as well.

After a team doctor punctured Taylor’s lung while giving him a painkilling injection for broken ribs last week, Taylor was told to avoid strenuous activity for two weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. That would put him out of next week’s game.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is still referring to Taylor as the team’s starting quarterback, but realistically, rookie Justin Herbert will have an excellent opportunity to win the starting job. If Herbert plays as well today and next week as he did last week, it seems unlikely that the Chargers would turn back to Taylor.

Taylor went 16-for-30 for 208 yards in Week One, while Herbert went 22-for-33 for 311 yards in Week Two. Today Herbert will get a good opportunity to impress against a bad Panthers Defense.