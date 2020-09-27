Chase Young out with groin injury

Getty Images

Washington had an early lead, but now have a concern which could impact them beyond a Browns touchdown.

Rookie defensive end Chase Young has left the game, and has already been ruled out for the rest of the day because of a groin injury.

The second overall pick in this year’s draft also missed some time during training camp with a hip flexor injury, so the sight of him limping off the field is cause for worry.

Young had 2.5 sacks in the first two games, and was part of a defense which was giving Washington reason for hope in the NFC East.

The Browns just took a 10-7 lead on a 16-yard touchdown run by Nick Chubb.