Colts return another INT for TD to go up 31-7

USA TODAY Sports

The Colts opened the scoring on Sunday by returning an interception for a touchdown and they did it again to close out the third quarter.

Sam Darnold‘s pass to Chris Hogan sailed right into the waiting hands of cornerback T.J. Carrie and he sprinted 47 yards for a touchdown. The ensuing extra point made it 31-7 Colts and set the stage for a third straight fourth quarter of garbage time for the Jets.

Darnold has now thrown three interceptions on the day. The second came in the end zone as the Jets looked like they might be able to close to within three points in the second quarter and the offense hasn’t done anything positive since that point.

That sets the Jets up for their 10th loss of at least 10 points in head coach Adam Gase’s 19 games with the team. He’s had 30 of them to go with 30 overall wins over the course of his entire head coaching career.