Colts up 14-7 on Philip Rivers’ 400th career touchdown pass

Getty Images

Philip Rivers had a long wait to get on the field Sunday, but that didn’t seem to affect him once the Colts finally got the ball.

Rivers went 4-of-4 for 40 yards and hit tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a one-yard touchdown to cap the team’s first offensive possession. The score put the Colts up 14-7 early in the second quarter.

It was the first touchdown catch of Alie-Cox’s season and the 400th of Rivers’ career. He is the sixth quarterback to reach that milestone. He’s now 20 touchdowns behind Dan Marino.

Rivers had to wait because the Colts returned an interception for a touchdown to end the first Jets series of the game. Sam Darnold rallied to lead a 14-play, 88-yard drive that ended with him evading the Colts pass rush long enough to find Braxton Berrios for a touchdown.