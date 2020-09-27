Colts up 17-7 at half, Jets missing Mekhi Becton

Getty Images

The Jets are down 10 points at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Colts, but that’s actually a step in the right direction for them.

They trailed the Bills 21-3 at halftime of Week One and were behind the 49ers by the same score last week, so they’re showing some signs of progress by only being down 20-7 thus far. Other positives aren’t in large supply, however.

Sam Darnold threw two interceptions to cornerback Xavier Rhodes. The first was returned for a 44-yard touchdown and the second came in the end zone when Darnold seemed to not recognize the veteran corner lurking on a throw to Lawrence Cager.

The Jets also saw left tackle Mekhi Becton head to the locker room early with an undisclosed injury. The first-round pick has been one of the few bright spots for the Jets this season and the Jets are already missing right tackle George Fant, so getting him back would be a big plus for any hopes of a second half comeback.

Philip Rivers threw his 400th career touchdown for the Colts’ only offensive touchdown and he also passed 60,000 passing yards later in the half. He’s the sixth player to reach each milestone.

Rivers is 10-of-12 for 158 yards while Darnold is 11-of-18 for 130 yards and a touchdown to go with the two picks.

UPDATE 5:44 p.m. ET: The Jets say Becton is doubtful to return with a shoulder injury.