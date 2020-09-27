Dan Quinn: It falls on me in all spaces

Getty Images

The 2020 Falcons have done something no team has ever done before.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, they are the first team to lose two games that they led by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter. They accomplished that feat by allowing 20 points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 30-26 loss to the Bears a week after the Cowboys pulled out a win in similar circumstances.

That’s not the sort of thing that reflects well on a head coach, so it was no surprise that Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was asked about his job security on Sunday afternoon. Quinn said he’s not focused on that because time spent thinking about it isn’t spent thinking about how to fix the team. He was willing to make himself the focus of any blame for the losses, however.

“It falls on me in all spaces,” Quinn said, via William McFadden of the team’s website.

If Falcons owner Arthur Blank agrees, the sword may be falling on Quinn as well.