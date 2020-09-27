Davante Adams doubtful, but still hoping to play tonight

Getty Images

Packers receiver Davante Adams is still hoping to play tonight against the Saints.

Although Adams is still officially listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury, he wants to play and he’ll be given every opportunity to show he can go in pregame warmups, according to multiple reports.

Adams did make the trip to New Orleans, which he wouldn’t have done if there were no chance of him playing, so the Packers are holding out hope.

Adams is the Packers’ leading receiver with 17 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns this season. He was also the Packers’ leading receiver last season, but the Packers’ offense played very well without him in the four games he missed, which may give them confidence that they don’t need to push him to play tonight in New Orleans.