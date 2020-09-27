Davante Adams, Kenny Clark inactive for Packers tonight

Getty Images

The Packers will not have receiver Davante Adams tonight against the Saints.

The team held out hope he could play through a hamstring issue as Adams made the trip. But he is among the Packers’ inactives.

Without their leading receiver, the Packers will turn to Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd at wideout.

The Packers also won’t have defensive lineman Kenny Clark, who has a groin injury that kept him out in Week Two as well. Clark practiced on a limited basis and was listed as questionable.

Left guard Elgton Jenkins (back/rib) and safety Darnell Savage will play.

The Packers’ other inactives are quarterback Jordan Love, defensive back Parry Nickerson, linebacker Randy Ramsey and tight end Josiah Deguara.

The Saints’ inactives are receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), defensive back D.J. Swearinger, linebacker Chase Hansen (hip), defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (calf).