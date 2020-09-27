DK Metcalf pulls a Leon Lett on his way to the end zone

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf had a touchdown . . . until he didn’t.

Metcalf badly beat Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs for what should have been a 63-yard touchdown. Instead, Metcalf put the ball in one hand and slowed as he approached the end zone.

Diggs caught Metcalf — much like Don Beebe did to Leon Lett in the Super Bowl XXVII — and knocked the ball out of the back of the end zone. The Cowboys took over on their own 20 after Metcalf’s fumble. At 62 yards, it was the longest career reception for Metcalf . . . and one he wants to forget.

Instead of a lead, the Seahawks remain tied 9-9 with the Cowboys after the first quarter.

The Cowboys had a chance to take the lead, but Greg Zuerlein clanked the extra point off the upright after Ezekiel Elliott‘s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:40 remaining in the first quarter.

Wilson is 4-of-6 for 125 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown to Tyler Lockett, who didn’t celebrate before reaching the end zone.