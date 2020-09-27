Does Lamar Jackson watch other quarterbacks for ideas? “No, I don’t”

Getty Images

On Monday night, the last two regular-season MVPs will get together in prime time. Both quarterbacks are among the best in the league, and that raises an obvious question as to whether they study each other, or other quarterbacks.

Asked by ESPN’s Louis Riddick whether Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson studies Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jackson was blunt.

“No, I don’t,” he said. “I don’t know about anybody else, but I don’t.”

And that was that.

Jackson doesn’t need to watch anyone else, for the same reason Mahomes doesn’t need to watch anybody else. They both are among the absolute best at what they do, simply by being themselves. There’s no reason for them to be anything other than who they are — and there’s no reason for them to clutter their brains with things other quarterbacks do.