Eagles settle for a tie with Bengals

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson was faced with a fourth down with just 19 seconds left in overtime today against the Bengals. He could have had Jake Elliott try a 64-yard field goal. He could have gone for it and trusted Carson Wentz to make a play. Instead, he punted.

Pederson settled for a 23-23 tie, improving both teams’ records to 0-2-1.

Philly fans and media will have plenty of questions for Pederson, and for quarterback Carson Wentz, who continued to struggle today. This Eagles team, which was expected to compete for a playoff berth, does not look good.

And it could get worse for the Eagles, who lost tight end Dallas Goedert to an injury and also saw left tackle Jason Peters have to be helped off the field late in the game.

The Bengals are going nowhere this year, but they should be happy with Joe Burrow, who is showing why he was selected with the first overall pick in the draft.

The Eagles may still compete for first place in the dreadful NFC East, but today they remain a winless team.