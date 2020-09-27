Falcons air it out early against the Bears

Getty Images

No Julio Jones, no problem.

Even with their star wide receiver watching from the sidelines, the Falcons Offense looked sharp to start the game, taking a quick 6-0 lead on the Bears.

After the Bears missed a field goal on their first possession, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan aired out a 63-yard bomb to Calvin Ridley on their first play from scrimmage to set up a score.

Two plays later, he hit tight end Hayden Hurst for the touchdown.

The Falcons have a small margin of error today without Jones (hamstring) and four defensive starters, but they’re off to the kind of start they need.