Falcons making big plays, up 23-10 on Bears

Getty Images

The Falcons are still capable of making big plays, even without Julio Jones in the lineup.

Atlanta just went up 23-10 on the Bears in the third quarter, with a strong offensive effort in the absence of their top wide receiver.

Todd Gurley just popped a 10-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the second half, after another big gain by Calvin Ridley.

Ridley has already topped 100 yards receiving, and they got a 51-yard touchdown from running back Brian Hill as well.

The Bears haven’t been able to get into any kind of rhythm on offense, despite a surprising 45-yard gallop from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.