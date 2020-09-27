Jamal Adams doubtful to return with groin injury

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams didn’t look happy when he limped off the field. Adams tossed his helmet.

The reason?

Adams injured his groin and is doubtful to return, according to the team.

He injured himself when his foot slid on the turf while rushing Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys ended up scoring on the drive on a 43-yard pass from Prescott to Michael Gallup with 13:07 remaining. The pass attempt on the 2-point conversion failed, leaving the Seahawks clinging to a 30-28 lead.

Ryan Neal, called up from the practice squad, replaced Adams with Lano Hill inactive.

Adams had two tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup.