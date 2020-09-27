Joe Burrow shrugs off wicked hit

Getty Images

Through his first two games, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow allo too often played with reckless abandon. He survived all hits.

In the first half of his third game, an illegal hit from Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson send Burrow to the sideline, albeit temporarily.

Jackson rocked Burrow after he threw the ball, causing Burrow’s neck to jerk violenty. He missed only one play, indicating that he had only minimal evaluation for a potential head injury, if that much.

Look at the hit. It’s hard to imagine he’s not concussed. It’s even harder to imagine that he didn’t get at least a concussion examination in the blue medical tent.