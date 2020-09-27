Joe Burrow’s 91 completions in three games sets a rookie record

Getty Images

Last year, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray set the rookie record for completions through three games with 84. This year, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has seen Murray’s 84, and raised it.

Burrow’s 91 completions through three games sets an all-time rookie record through three games. It’s no surprise, since his 37 completions in Week Two set a single-game record for rookies.

The Bengals lost their first two games before tying the Eagles on Sunday. Burrow said after a Week Two loss to the Bengals that he was sick of losing. A tie likely isn’t the kind of relief he was looking for, however.

Regardless, Burrow has made it clear that he belongs, accomplishing his feat without the benefit of an offseason program or a preseason.