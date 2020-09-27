Joe Montana thwarts kidnapping attempt

Getty Images

Joe Cool recently had to become Joe Friday. (Google it, kids.)

Via TMZ.com, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife wrestled their grandchild away from a 39-year-old woman who entered the Malibu home where the Montanas were staying and snatched a baby.

Per the report, the woman carried the baby to another room of the house, where Joe and Jennifer Montana successfully took the baby back from her. The intruder then ran away.

The woman was later arrested and booked on burglary and kidnapping charges.