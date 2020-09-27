Joe Thuney gets start at center for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots had to find a new center for Sunday’s game against the Raiders with David Andrews out with a hand injury and they wound up turning to a player who usually plays next to Andrews.

Joe Thuney started at center on Sunday. It’s the first time he’s started at that spot since entering the NFL.

Sixth-round pick Michael Onwenu started at left guard in place of Thuney.

The Patriots handed the ball to Sony Michel twice before Cam Newton threw an incompletion on third down to set up a punt. The Raiders picked up one first down before punting the ball back to the home team, so it’s scoreless with just over three minutes off the clock.