Josh Allen isn’t complaining about questionable interference call

Getty Images

The Bills’ comeback after a huge blown lead got a huge boost from a questionable pass interference call a fourth-down play with the game on the line. After the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen seemed to concede that his team got a little lucky.

“I’m not the type of guy that likes winning a game like that, but I’m not gonna complain about it,” Allen said via phone after the 35-32 win.

Nor should he. Every game has questionable calls. Stuff happens. And, yes, sometimes stuff happens in your favor. With the outcome in the balance.

Allen was far from content, for other reasons. “I’m pissed off about how we let a 28-3 lead dwindle,” Allen said.

That was something he mentioned several times, rebuffing the notion that if the stadium had been full of fans the lead would have been easier to preserve. He put the failure finish the game when up by 25 on his own shoulders, and he has vowed to keep that from happening again.

Regardless, the Bills are 3-0 and they’ve shown that they have the ability to hang in there even after giving up a huge lead. If they got a little late help from the folks in black and white, so be it.