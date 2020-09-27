Josh Allen to Aaron Donald before today’s game: “Take it easy on me”

Getty Images

The game of the day happened in Buffalo, where the 2-0 Bills built a huge lead over the 2-0 Rams, blew that huge lead over the 2-0 Rams, and then somehow came back and made the Rams 2-1.

After the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen addressed via phone the performance of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the best interior defensive lineman in the game and one of the best of all time.

“Take it easy on me,” Allen said to Donald before the game. During the game, Allen said that he tried to constantly be aware of where Donald was. Their encounters included a collision near the goal line in the first half, and a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the second half.

“He’s the best at what he does,” Allen said of Donald “If we see them again we need a better plan for 99.”

They’d only see Donald and the Rams again in the Super Bowl. Both teams should be in the postseason conversation, and it wouldn’t be crazy to see these two teams cross paths in Tampa.