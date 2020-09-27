Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller are expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Patriots have spent time coming up with answers for Raiders tight end Darren Waller this week and it looks like that work won’t be in vain.

Waller was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game because of a knee injury, but there are multiple reports on Sunday morning that he is expected to be in the lineup when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

That’s also the case for running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs, who has a hip injury, joined Waller in missing the first two practices of the week before returning for a limited practice on Friday.

Las Vegas will be down a couple of offensive players Sunday. Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) have been ruled out.