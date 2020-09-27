Julio Jones out for Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons and Bears are set to play on Sunday after COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in the wake of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but Atlanta’s star receiver will be missing from the action.

Julio Jones was one of the players listed on the Falcons’ inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. Jones was listed as questionable on Friday due to a hamstring injury and reports on Sunday morning were that he was going to go through warmups to see if he’d be able to play.

It appears that didn’t go well and the Falcons will have Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Brandon Powell, Christian Blake, and Olamide Zaccheaus at receiver.

Tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), linebacker Foye Oluokon (hamstring) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) are also out after being listed as questionable.