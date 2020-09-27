Kenny Golladay active for Lions

Getty Images

The Lions are finally getting wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the field.

Golladay is active for today’s game against the Cardinals. Golladay missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

The Lions’ best wide receiver, Golladay has made no secret that he wants a contract extension. Lions General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia have indicated they’re interested in re-signing him, but so far no deal has gotten done.

Perhaps Golladay leading the 0-2 Lions to a win today over the 2-0 Cardinals could be enough to get the Lions to pay him what he’s looking for. Or perhaps the Lions will fall to 0-3 today, in which case Lions ownership may start looking at moving on from Quinn and Patricia, which would put Golladay’s contract talks on hold.