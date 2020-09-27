Lions earn their first win and hand Cardinals their first loss

Getty Images

After blowing double-digit leads in four straight games, the Lions showed some heart in today’s fourth quarter.

A hard-fought game in Arizona ended with Matt Prater kicking a field goal as time expired and the Lions beating the Cardinals 26-23.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray made some big plays but also made some very bad throws, with three interceptions and a couple other passes that easily could have been picked off. Murray has undeniable talent, but today was far from his best game.

It wasn’t Matthew Stafford‘s best game, either, but it was good enough, with Stafford completing 22 of 31 passes for 270 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Lions improved to 1-2 and did enough to take a little heat off General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, whose job security has been called into question.

The Cardinals fell to 2-1 and have to feel like they gave away a game they should have won.