NFL fines Jamie Collins $35,096 for contact with referee

Lions linebacker Jamie Collins said he had no ill intent when he made contact with referee Alex Kemp, but the NFL has a zero-tolerance policy.

Collins was ejected from the Lions’ Week One game and has also been fined $35,096 for his actions.

In an attempt to demonstrate what he said was an illegal block he received, Collins put his own helmet into the chest of Kemp. Kemp immediately threw his flag and ejected Collins from the game.

“I judged it as unnecessary, so I called a foul,” Kemp explained afterward.

Collins was playing well early in the Lions’ opener against the Bears, but he was ejected in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter the Lions’ defense melted down and gave up three straight touchdowns in a 27-23 loss.